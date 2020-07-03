Rotary Club is wound up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Isle of Arran Rotary Club has been would up due to lack of members and their inability find a regular meeting place.

There have only been three members in the last couple of years, founder member and chairman Kenneth Bone, president, Jim Lees and treasurer Penny Brass.

The wishing well near Brodick ferry terminal and its proceeds are being passed to the Arran Trust.

Kenneth told the Banner: ‘The Rotary Club has not met since earlier this year and with the current restrictions in place it has made it impossible to meet up and attract new members in person. As a founder member of the club it is indeed sad to see the xlub being dissolved.

‘I have informed CMAL that as outgoing president of the Rotary Club and currently chair of the Trustees of the Arran Trust that the funds from the well would still be helping, exclusively, Arran organisations.

CMAL have agreed to the transfer of the wishing well to the Arran Trust.