All the fund of the Fèis from your front room

The Fèis Arainn committee are delighted to announce that their annual Fèis is going ahead this July.

All the tutorials will be online and go up on their YouTube page on Monday July 27 and will remain there for two weeks. This means you can access them at a time which suits you and do them again if you feel like it.

There is something for everyone from beginners to more advanced players. There will also be a concert with tutors and participants.

Organiser Maggie Frame told the Banner: ‘There is no charge or need to register but there will be a donate button on our website www.feisarainn.com and on our Youtube page. We still need to pay our wonderful tutors a decent fee for all their hardwork in preparing the tutorials and recording them.

‘We hope you all get online on Monday July 27 and enjoy all the fun of the Fèis.’

Keep up to date by looking on the feisarainn Facebook page where we also have a Gaelic place names quiz running – with a prize to be awarded at the end of the Fèis.

Also for all the information on subjects and tutorials check out this on their website www.feisarainn.com

Meanwhile, are you trying to learn some Gaelic? Here’s a chance to try it out with some simple phrases and fun activities from Artair Donald.

He’s produced an online tutorial for beginners and it will go up on our YouTube channel on Saturday July 11 and will remain there for a week so plenty of time to have fun and practise.

Resources you might want to have handy are: paper and pens, a glove, two ping pong balls and some string or elasticated material and a black marker but, don’t worry, for puppets all you need is hands.

There will be no stage setting for the concert finale this year. 01_B278feis01

The group art class at last year’s Feis will be held online this year. 01_B27feis02