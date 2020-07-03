A very different way of going to the shops

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As Arran continues to emerge from the shadow of lockdown it was great to see the reopening this week of many non-essential retail shops.

But customers are finding them a whole new experience with hand sanitiser and plastic screens the norm and all staff wearing facemasks. More and more customers too appear to be following Scottish government advice about wearing face coverings in shops, but it is not mandatory.

Many reported brisk trade after opening their doors on Monday although this steadied as the week progressed.

However as Andrew Walsh said at Arran’s biggest independent store, Arran Active: ‘I am just please to have the doors open at all as business is 1 per cent of what it was at this time last year.

‘Some people are coming into browse but a lot are coming in for something specific with the new shoe department upstairs proving particularly popular.’

Next door at Driftwood Lynn Raeburn has also had a steady turnover of customers and she said: ‘I cannot thank the local people enough for coming out and supporting the island’s small retailers this week. Hopefully this is just the start of some better times.’

With the first self-catering visitors and second home owners arriving this weekend and tourism opening fully from July 15, the retailers certainly hope they can salvage some of the summer trade.

A very different welcome for shoppers at Arran Active as a masked Abi McKelvie offers hand sanitiser and advice on browsing. 01_B27shops01

Trying on walking shoes at the new shoe department at Arran Active. 01_B27shops02

Lynn Raeburn welcomes back shoppers outside Driftwood. 01_B27shops03

01_B27shops04