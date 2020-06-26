Work resumes at council house site

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Preparatory work is under way to ensure construction can restart safely on new council homes on Arran.

North Ayrshire Council is delivering 34 new homes at Brathwic Terrace in Brodick, as part of its ambitious masterplan to build 1,575 new houses by 2025.

There has been considerable movement of plant and machinery since it was announced last month that preparations could begin for construction work to resume.

The project, which is supported by a Scottish Government grant, will provide amenity bungalows, general needs houses and homes suitable for wheelchair users. Work had just started when the lockdown was imposed.

Construction firm Ashleigh (Scotland) Ltd is now back on site to complete the new COVID-19 site set-up in line with Scottish Government guidance. This will ensure all safety measures are in place before construction gets under way.

Cabinet Member for green new deal and sustainability, Jim Montgomerie, said: ‘We are aware that the current pandemic has created difficulties and challenges for us all, including the construction industry.

‘However, as lockdown begins to ease and restrictions are gradually lifted, we can start to look towards returning to some sort of normality and that means we can prepare to resume our house-building programme.

‘We would reassure local residents that they are likely to see more activity on site – this initial work will involve putting measures in place to keep everyone safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

‘It is important for all workers to feel safe when they return to work and these ‘reparations include new measures to maintain social distancing.’

Residents continue to express concern at the volume of traffic using Brathwic Place, the only road in and out of the construction site.

However, they have been assured Ashleigh (Scotland) Ltd will endeavour to ensure minimal disruption for surrounding residents. Neighbours should be assured that deliveries and the flow of traffic and personnel will continue to be scheduled and managed in line with social distancing measures.

Parking restrictions will be put in place every Tuesday and Thursday to allow site deliveries. Cones will be placed on affected streets to signify when parking is restricted and removed when residents are free to park again. North Ayrshire Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, however this will enable deliveries to access the site safely and in a controlled manner.

Ashleigh (Scotland) Ltd will also endeavour to ensure minimal disruption for the surrounding residents and will issue newsletters in advance to inform all residents of any specific changes or possible disruption.

There will be a gradual increase in labour, plant and materials being delivered to site as works start to progress, with the initial works comprising earthworks, new road construction and the ‘SUDS’ feature.