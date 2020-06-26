Nicola rides at Ascot

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran jockey Nicola Currie was in action at Royal Ascot last week.

The event is one of the major horse racing occasions of the year but was this year held under strict conditions behind closed doors following the controversy over the Cheltenham Festival going ahead in the days before lockdown.

Nicola’s main race was the Royal Hunt Cup in which she rode Raising Sand to a respectable eighth place in a 23-strong field. But she did not fare so well on Brains, finishing well down the field in the Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap.

Meanwhile, the aptly named Prince of Arran, which has no connection to the island but is followed by some enthusiasts, was well beaten by Stradivarius in the main event, the Gold Cup, finishing sixth.