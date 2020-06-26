Arran Banner 20 years ago special – week 26

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday July 1, 2000

All the fun of the Brodick Fair

The sun shone on the Brodick Fair this week and people came from all over the island to attend and events continued until after midnight.

Tuesday June 27 was the day Brodick had chosen to re-enact the Brodick Fair ‘one more time’ to mark the Millenium and what a remarkable success it turned out to be.

Traditionally a horse fair the public had been encouraged to don the attire of yesteryear and by 11am crowds were lining the road from the pier to the shops. The bunting draped from the lamp posts gave it all a festive look and there was a palpable air of anticipation as the parade began.

At the front 96 year-old Mrs Jenny McAlpine, Arran’s oldest born resident, was driven in a convertible car, followed by an open top bus carried Brodick’s older residents, then Brodick and Corrie primary pupils and an army tank and two mounted police.

Events continued throughout the day culminating in a performance in Ormidale Park by Gary Mullen, whose wife Jackie is from Arran, nationally known for his Freddy Mercury impressions saw him win the TV show Stars in Your Eyes.

The Brodick Fair parade makes its way along the shorefront. 01_B26twe01

A tank of the Royal Highland Fusiliers was part of the parade. On board are Rosie Cook and Laura Gilmore dressed as landgirls. 01_B26tweY02

Looking the part, Grace Small, who suggested the fair, with Norma Davidson and a very dapper husband Harry. 01_B26tweY03

Iain and Sandra McMillan, Suzanna Talbot and Alastair Paul show their sartorial elegance. 01_B26tweY04

Watching the open top bus and the parade from a high vantage point. 01_B26tweY05

Star attraction Gary Mullen performs as Freddy Mercury. 01_B26tweY06

Youngsters dancing in the street during the parade. 01_B26tweY07