A new business support helpline has been launched by the three Ayrshire councils to help local businesses navigate the extensive support strands and funding opportunities available to them.

In the wake of COVID-19, the local economic landscape has changed significantly, with many more businesses in need of support and assistance as they try to ride the storm.

At the same time, the menu of options for business support has become increasingly more complex, meaning businesses are looking for assistance to identify the most appropriate support for their individual needs.

Now any Ayrshire and Arran business seeking assistance can contact a single helpline number – 0330 678 1611. And thanks to the wonders of technology, callers will be channelled to a business advisor within their own local authority area.

North Ayrshire Council Leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘Throughout the COVID pandemic, we have been there for local businesses and we will continue to offer all the help and support we can.

‘We are well aware of the difficulties they have faced and the challenges that still lie ahead. This new helpline will be vital as we help businesses navigate their way through the coming weeks and months.’

The helpline will be operational, Monday-Thursday, 9am to 5pm and Friday 9am to 4pm, with calls being charged at local rate.