Lockdown birthday bonanza

A bit of a treat this week with five lockdown birthdays for the price of one – and all of them in the same P1/P2 class at Brodick Primary School

Isaac Hunter turned 7 on June 7 and celebrated by spending the day on his new go kart and by visiting the new Arran Alpacas – from a distance.

Noah Scott turned 7 on June 10, the same day Callie Gregg turned 6 and celebrated by enjoying a day in the sunshine and having pizza and ice cream from The Parlour for tea.

Alisha McLaren turned 7 on June 11, then Tia McKinnon turned 7 on June 12 and celebrated by playing party games in the sun with her sister and two of her cousins. The cake is meant to be her pet lamb, Nibbles!

And that’s not all, as recently there have been four birthdays in the Popplewell family, also in Brodick. Grace turned 11 on June 13 and triplets Harry, Finn and Reece turned 9 on May 23.

Happy birthday to everyone.

If you have a lockdown birthday photograph send them, with details, to: editor@arranbanner.co.uk.

Alisha McLaren. NO_B25birth01

Callie Gregg. NO_B25birth02

Noah Scott. NO_B25birth03

Tia McKinnon. NO_B25birth04

Isaac Hunter on his new go kart. NO_B25birthd05

Grace Popplewell with her delicious looking cake. NO_B25birth06

Triplets Harry, Finn and Reece Popplewell have turned 9. NO_B25birth07