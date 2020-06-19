Club draw winners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Winners of the £50 prize in the Brodick Improvements Committee 200 Club for June were Hazel and Gregor McPherson from Brodick.

The May winners of the Lochranza and Catacol 200 Club draw were : 1 Kate Hartley; 2 Kathy Wells.