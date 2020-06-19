Brodick is back in bloom

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

In these abnormal times when we are limited in who and how we can interact with each other it was a pleasure to see volunteers from Brodick Improvements Committee out last Saturday planting up the main flower beds along the front of the village which was all completed whilst ensuring compliance with guidelines.

The plants were provide by North Ayrshire to fill the beds and we understand many other villages have been recipients of similar generous allocations to complement their tubs etc.

The improvements group members managed to get the 1,600 or so plants completed just before the showers started which helped water them in.

A spokemnan for Brodick Improvements Committee said: ‘A big thank you to the members and their friends who turned out, and to the NAC staff member who gave of their personal time to assist in the work.

‘Hopefully they will provide a bright and cheerful welcome back to Brodick this summer. As an island we have great resource in our volunteers and Brodick Improvements appreciates their work, without which we couldn’t do the work we do.’