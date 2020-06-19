Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 25

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday June 24, 2000

Lamlash Primary School pupils had a visit from a seven-foot penguin this week. Penguin Pete is the brainchild of Strathclyde Police and he was visiting the island as part of a campaign aimed at protecting children. 01_B25tweY01

Almost all of the pupils from Whiting Bay Primary School travelled to Edinburgh last Saturday to take part in the JC2000 project, the largest millennium event in the UK this year. One of 10 schools chosen from more than 18,000 throughout the UK, Whiting Bay pupils took to the stage in Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall in the grand finale of the National Millennium Arts Festival with their song Care for Others and a short drama,The Message Never Changes. 01_B25tweY02

Thirty two runners took part in this year’s Glen Rosa Horseshoe Hill Race which is 12 miles long with 5,500 feet of ascent and is now recognised as a classic amongst Scottish hill races. 01_B25tweY03

Shiskine Primary School’s nursery was officially opened last Monday. It is the first purpose-built accommodation for pre-school which has been up and running since last August and nursery teacher Barbara Crawford has seven charges in her care. Pictured at the front with Mrs Crawford are nursery pupils Stephen Judge, Jenna Taylor, Lois Crawford, Emma Lawson and John Parkhill. 01_B25tweY04

Arran has its own ice cream for the first time. Alastair Dobson of Arran Dairies has been looking for way to diversify his business and, at a time of static milk sales, this seemed the natural course to take. Here Mr Dobson, right, and Iain MacDonald show off four flavours of the ice cream which, along with traditional, comes in chocolate, strawberry, mint, rum and raisin and raspberry ripple. 01_B25tweY05

Shiskine Golf Club champions Karen Haggarty and Willie Kelso take a well- earned rest after last Sunday’s hard-fought finals. Karen played Pat Adamson in the ladies final and Willie beat Colin Allison in the gents. 01_B25tweY06