Announcements – June 19, 2020

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BULLOCH – The family of the late Martha Ravey Bulloch (née Sillars) of Hamilton Terrace, Lamlash wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and the kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and extended family members who turned out to pay their respects to the funeral cortege, on its way to the small private burial service. It was very moving and a beautiful tribute to Ravey in these difficult times. We also wish to express our immense gratitude to all the nurses and doctors of Lamlash Medical Centre, the War Memorial Hospital and the ambulance service for their exceptional care and to the Reverend Angus Adamson, whose tribute at the graveside was both poignant and uplifting and would have been much appreciated by Ravey herself. A final thank you to Clair and David Hendry for their thoughtful attention and professionalism.