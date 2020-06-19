An unexpected guest at The Douglas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

At this time of year The Douglas Hotel car park would be bustling with activity.

But this year it lies quiet and deserted for now – which at least attracted one unexpected visitor.

For a pair of common sandpiper decided it was an ideal spot for their nest.

Bird expert Jim Cassels explained: ‘Usually they nest in cover on the shore or close to the shore or fresh water. With the lack of people at The Douglas the pair have obviously found a quiet spot that suits their need. When the young hatch they are not helpless like blackbird young, which are blind and naked, Common Sandpiper young are ready to run about and feed!’

We hope they are off before the hotel reopens next month.