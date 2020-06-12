Stowaways found in car

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two people were discovered hiding in the rear footwells of a car on the ferry from Brodick to Ardrossan, it was confirmed this week.

It followed reports in the national press of the incident at the weekend but has now been confirmed by CalMac. They are understood to have been islanders trying to leave for the mainland.

Passengers were also found hidden in vehicles on other CalMac ferries, attempting to evade the ban on non-essential island travel, including a group of golfers who were discovered in a van on the crossing between Largs and Cumbrae.

CalMac director of operations Robert Morrison told the Banner: ‘As per Scottish government guidelines, travel to our islands remains for essential purposes only.

‘We have had some occasions when people have tried to gain passage to or from our islands by concealing themselves in vehicles. Anyone found to be doing so will be not be allowed to travel. We would again encourage people to behave responsibly and respect the wishes of island communities until guidelines allow for non-essential travel.’