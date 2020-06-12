Pauline Muir – she lived to serve

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Obituary

Mrs Pauline Muir, for many years the Arran tourist officer, died last month, aged 98.

The island owes Mrs Muir a great debt as over a long period, since the Second World War, she devoted much of her time to the well-being of many organisations on the island.

Prior to the re-organisation of local government, she was based in Lamlash working for Bute County Council and Arran District Council. Part of her time was spent as secretary of Isle of Arran Tourist Association. When the island came into the Highlands and Islands area, she was unanimously appointed full-time tourist officer from a large number of applicants.

For seven years, until her retiral in May 1983, she represented the interests of Arran throughout the country. She was held in great regard by the national tourist industry and was particularly commended for her work for Scotland in general at a public meeting shortly before her retiral by Alan Devereaux, the then chairman of the Scottish Tourist Board.

Apart from her efforts to promote the island, Mrs Muir was tireless in her general work for the community. She was a wise and loyal member of the island’s Council of Social Service, a tireless worker to form, develop and promote the heritage museum, a keen bridge player and one who was interested in, and prepared to serve in, all aspects of island life.

She was a keen horse rider and organised equestrian activities. She was still horse riding up to age of 89.

Mrs Muir’s motto might have been ‘I serve others’, although she would have been far too modest to admit this.

As reported in the Banner when she retired: ‘Five long blasts on the Clansman’s siren signalled the end of an era on Arran. The occasion was the departure from the island of retiring tourist officer Mrs Pauline Muir. It was undoubtedly a moment of sadness for her friends who gathered on the pier to wave her off following her presentation lunch at the Douglas Hotel. It must have been an even more emotional experience for Mrs Muir as she waved from the ferry until it curved out of sight.’

It is understood that after she left Arran Mrs Muir went to England to look after her elderly mother. She spent her final years in Alma McFadyen House in Dalbeattie. She died on May 18.

A friend said: Lots of people on Arran will have fond memories of Pauline. She was the tourism officer when the tourist information centre was just a wooden hut at the top of the pier.

‘It was always her wish to return to Arran, if not while alive, then certainly to be laid to rest with her husband Ivie.’

Pauline Muir raises a toast to Arran with Howard Driver of The Arran Banner in a photograph from 1983. 01_B24obit01