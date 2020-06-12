Just to say thank you

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 2 heading; Co-op garden gifts for hospital staff

The island’s three Co-op stores donated a picnic bench, two sun loungers and two garden benches to staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital this week.

As a thank-you to the tireless work of the medical team during the conronavirus pandemic, the Co-op stores held an instore collection to buy the garden furniture so the staff have somewhere to sit outside on their breaks.

Brodick Co-op manager Liz McLean said: ‘This came about due to so many customers contacting me wishing to donate to our team for all the hard work and long hours we’ve put in helping to feed the island.

‘While the whole team and I are grateful for the kindness shown to us by our customers, we thought it more fitting, during the current circumstances, to give something back to the medical staff. The three island stores agreed to do a bucket collection and the garden furniture donation is a results of this.’

Two bluetooth speakers have also been donated by Donald Cowan and his sister Ailsa in recognition of the Co-op workers and to thank the hospital staff for the bravery and commitment during this trying time.

Island Co-op managers hand over garden furniture to grateful hospital staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital. See story page 2. 01_B24hospital01

Brodick Co-op manager Liz McLean with garden furniture gifted to the hospital staff. 01_B24hospital02