Glencloy house plots get go-ahead

Outline planning permission for a residential development of 16 plots and associated infrastructure on a site north west of the New Montrose House in Glencloy Road, Brodick has been approved.

Detailed planning permission has also been approved for roads, parking areas and two detached dwellinghouses by North Ayrshire Council planners.

This proposal, by Mr Charles Fforde, relates to a vacant field at the south west edge of Brodick.

Detailed planning permission had been sought for two houses at the western side of the field and the access road from Glencloy Road, as well as planning permission in principle for the division of the remaining field into 16 plots for future residential development, which would be for private sale.

The two one-and-a-half storey houses for which full details have been granted would be on the corner plots within the 18,840m2 site – plot 8 which extends to 983m2 and plot 11, 823m2.

The remaining field would be split to form 16 house plots arranged around the central access road.

A sub-station and play area would be provided towards the north-western corner of the site and connections would be maintained through the west and south boundaries for access to the wider countryside.

An indicative design guide for the development of the proposed plots was submitted with the application.

The guide is intended to provide design consistency in the overall development through the siting of houses within the individual plots, the architectural principles to be adopted in their design and the palette of external finishing materials to be used.

A palette of contemporary finishing materials would include slate roofs or dark slate effect tiles, textured white rendered walls, natural timber and dark zinc cladding. Windows and door frames should be dark aluminium or stained timber framed rather than uPVC. The design guide also includes indicative examples of likely house designs.

In terms of the site history, the same application proposal was previously withdrawn by the applicant in May 2019 following concerns over drainage and access arrangements, objections and an objection from SEPA. These concerns have been addressed by the applicant and the same layout proposal was re-submitted, which has now been approved.

The proposed site of the housing development next to Montrose House. 01_B07housing01