Baby alpaca is born at Bellevue

Meet the newest member of the Bellevue Farm family … a baby alpaca.

Mum Granada surprised everyone at the Currie’s Blackwaterfoot family friendly farm when the baby boy was born last Wednesday. Mum and baby are doing well.

Ailsa Currie told the Banner: ‘We’ve brought them into the shed to keep the wee guy warm now the days have turned slightly colder again. Granada is an amazing mum. She is looking after her baby really well and allows us to handle him when we need to. The other alpacas in the group are very proud of him too and are all very protective towards him.’

Baby alpaca has still to be given a name and you can have your say in naming him on the Bellvue Farm Facebook page.

He was one of the stars at the weekend when Bellevue was the only farm in Scotland to take part in a virtual live tour event as part of Open Farm Sunday, when they would normally have opened their doors to visitors.

But with lockdown restrictions this couldn’t happen so to mark the day Linking the Environment And Farming held a day of virtual live tours on their Facebook page which included a half hour visit to Bellevue which attracted a lot of visitors. You can also see the video on the farm’s Facebook page.

‘We have been doing live farm tours on our page to show viewers the various animals we have and to highlight what we are doing on our working farm. We plan to continue these throughout the summer,’ Ailsa added.

Young Donald Currie with the baby alpaca as mum keeps a close watch. NO_B24alpaca02

Mum and baby have been brought indoors. NO_B24alpaca02

Baby with mum in a field at Bellevue Farm. NO_B24alpaca03