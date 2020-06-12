Arran Banner letters – week 24

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Second home owners have rights

Sir,

I read with dismay 60 per cent of Arran residents surveyed recently were happy for the ban on second home owners coming to the island to continue for a further considerable period of time.

I am sure at least 90 per cent of the people surveyed are elderly and have no interest in the economy of the island, but are just happy to potter about on the island without a care.

Do the other residents of Arran not realise that without second home owners and holiday makers Arran could barely exist?

We, the second home owners, put a considerable amount into the economy of the island, supporting local services by paying rates, patronising businesses and restaurants and possibly contributing more than many of the full time locals.

Why is it that when the summer and holiday season is over and a great number of the second home owners go back to their mainland residences many shops, restaurants and cafes close for the winter?

It’s because the local population is too small and cannot, and will not support, these businesses.

If we, the second home owners, are not allowed on the island at off peak times these shops, restaurants and cafes, who are closed now and cannot benefit from the summer trade, will remain closed for the remainder of the year and possibly never open again.

We, the second home owners, have as much interest in protecting the beauty, pleasures and tranquillity of Arran as locals do, so it is wrong they want to hibernate and exclude everyone from Arran as we have as much right to visit our homes as they have to live in theirs.

Yours,

Jack Cowan,

Catacol and Glasgow.

Check locally

Sir,

I read the letters regarding second homes in the Banner dated June 5 with interest.

If it is a requirement of home insurance to check a property every 60 days, surely this is a check that can be carried out by someone on Arran, rather than the homeowner themselves.

Perhaps the insurance company can provide guidance on who can perform this check?

In another letter, it is claimed second home owners bring value to the Arran economy then, in the same letter, want a rebate for their council tax. Considering the cuts North Ayrshire Council has made to services on Arran, I find it incredible anyone who lives here would want a rebate on their council tax.

I, for one, am looking forward to visitors coming back to Arran sometime soon. There really is something special about seeing people enjoying their holidays and potentially being part of their happy memories.

Stay safe.

Yours,

Simon Davies, Torbeg.

No evidence

Sir,

I have just read the letter from Gary Scott, Arran Banner May 22, alleging hordes of second/holiday home owners have descended on Arran during the lockdown courtesy of CalMac, the police, North Ayrshire Council et all, without any evidence to confirm his statement.

Corrie is only a small village. Perhaps he could indicate how many second homes there are within its boundary and were inhabited after the start of the lockdown.

I have a friend who has a second residence in Corrie but he has not attempted to go down to check his property.

If Mr Scott cannot not provide any evidence to support his accusation, I can only consider it to be hearsay, misinformation or a personal grudge against second/holiday homes.

Yours,

Robin Gardner, Milton of Campsie.

Lockdown birthdays

Hector MacArthur from Brodick enjoyed his 9th birthday on Saturday June 6. He spent the day building Lego and then enjoyed pizza from The Parlour in his garden with his sister Ruby and two of his cousins, while social distancing. This was followed by an amazing ‘Caledonian Isles’ birthday cake made by Pat I’anson.

If a young one in your family has had a lockdown birthday send a photo and a little bit about what you did to make the day special by email to: editor:arranbanner.co.uk NO_B24birthday01