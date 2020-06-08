Marti gives shout out to Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scots singer Marti Pellow gave a shout out to Arran as he dedicated a song to the healthcare heroes at NHS Ayrshire & Arran.

The Wet Wet Wet legend has been treating fans to daily lockdown sessions during the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter and on Monday the 55-year-old paid tribute to frontline staff in Ayrshire & Arran.

But before he did so, he said he remembered visiting Arran with his dad.

Viewed thousands of times from his Twitter page, Marti sang ‘Wishing I was Lucky’ for the vital key workers in the region after Helena Wallace suggested the popular singer give a wee mention to the health board’s procurement team following ‘a frantic few weeks’.

Marti, now living in Windsor with former Miss Scotland wife Eileen Catterson, has been delighting his followers with his online performances, with many praising his youthful appearance, ‘infectious smile’ and pitch-perfect performances.