Announcements – June 5, 2020

DEATH

SILLARS – On May 30, 2020, at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, aged 78, Brenda (née Jones), beloved wife of Alastair (Skipper), much loved mum of Craig and Karen, gran of Holly and Amy, sister of Tracy and mum-in-law of Sarah. A private service will be held at 1.00pm on Thursday, June 11 at Roucan Loch Crematorium. We hope that Brenda’s family and many friends will be able to join us at a later date to celebrate her full and active life.