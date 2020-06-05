No splash in Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Lamlash Splash 2020 has been cancelled for this year.

There was some hope for the event when outdoor swimming was included in the list of non-contact outdoor sports included in last Friday’s list of sports allowed under the easing of restrictions.

However, there are too many other unknown factors to allow the event, due to be held in September, to go ahead.

Organiser Ann Hart told the Banner: ‘We have sadly taken the decision to cancel the Splash this year. With not knowing where we are going to be with the lockdown in September and the difficulties of social distancing before, during the transfer to the Holy Isle and at the end of the event and also with the Emergency Services volunteers, there are just too many barriers to holding the event.

‘There are going to be a lot of disappointed swimmers, but safety has to be the key factor in our decision not to go ahead. Hopefully by September 2021 we will be through this.’