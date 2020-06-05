No mad rush as Brodick coup reopens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick coup re-opened for business on Monday morning but there was no repeat of the long queues seen on the mainland at recycling centres.

However, a steady stream of cars passed through the Market Road gates of the household waste recycling centre as private residents made use of the re-opened facility.

Arran’s recycling centre was among the first to open in Scotland on the first day of the easing of restrictions. Strict checks are being made as drivers enter the site to see what they are disposing of.

Only two vehicles are being allowed in at a time and there are arrangements to ensure everyone keeps two-metres away from each other at all times. Hand sanitiser is also available which customers will be encouraged to use on arrival.

No vans or trailers will be permitted until demand eases and there is no pedestrian access.

There are also some temporary restrictions on the type of items that will be accepted. Only the following can be disposed at the moment: general waste, garden waste, wood and scrap metal.

Meanwhile, grass cutting and the maintenance of open spaces has been restarted on Arran across North Ayrshire, as reported in last week’s Banner

During the lockdown phase, many grounds maintenance staff were redeployed to other essential frontline services including household bin collections and food delivery for vulnerable residents. Grass cutting was limited to essential areas only, including cemeteries, in line with the approach taken by other local authorities.

All works will be carried out in line with guidance on physical distancing to protect staff and members of the public.

Wayne Phillips makes a list of vehicles entering the waste amenity site. 01_B23amenity01

Stephen Lillford asks a driver to wait till one vehicles leaves the site. 01_B23amenity02

Social distancing is being maintained at the re-opened site. 01_B23amenity03