More lockdown birthdays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

We have been asking readers to send us their photographs of their children who had to celebrate their birthdays in lockdown and here are the latest.

Freddie Lucas from Whiting Bay celebrated his 10th birthday in lockdown last month. Freddie loves his football and he was thrilled with his new Huddersfield Town kit. He spent the day with his family walking their dog and practising his football skills in the garden.

The Totty’s celebrated three birthdays in lockdown – daughter Jemma, dad Colin and the dog. Here we see newly hatched lockdown teenager in early April. Jemma said it was the ‘best birthday ever’ with WhatsApp chats with her friends and family, a treasure hunt for presents, and a crop of fairy houses appearing in the garden in Lamlash.

While restrictions have eased, we would still be pleased to receive photographs of your wee one enjoying their special day which we will publish to wish them Happy Birthday. Remember to include their full name, age, where you’re from and a little bit about what you did to make the day at home special.

Send your photographs by email to editor@arranbanner.co.uk