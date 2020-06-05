Co-op delivers online shopping first

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

The Big Co-op in Brodick has become the first Co-op store in Scotland to offer online shopping.

In a first for island residents, they can now order groceries on their tablets and phones to collect or have them delivered to their door, after the Co-op responded to repeated requests for the service.

Launched in Brodick two weeks ago, the trial has been extended to Lamlash and will be rolled out around the island, hopefully, by the end of June.

It is hoped the service will eventually replace the existing pick, pack and delivery system which is only available by email or phone … but not yet.

This service has proved invaluable to residents who have been self-isolating and shielding during the pandemic with orders reaching as many as 500 a week. The service will be maintained as long as required.

Manager Liz McLean: ‘Online shopping is something I have been asked for throughout the 12 years I have been here and I am delighted it is now a reality and are proud to be the first Co-op store in Scotland to offer it.

‘Online shopping will be available 24 hours a day and we hope eventually everyone will switch to the new delivery system.

‘Because we are still extremely busy with the pick, pack and delivery system we are having a soft launch but with 12 delivery drivers now hired, we are creating jobs and will soon be able to deliver round the island.’

Liz said a number of older customers had in recent weeks learned to send their shopping order by email and she was in no doubt they could cope with online shopping. However, it is hoped there will be some online instruction available, possibly through Arran CVS.

The new service offers groceries on-demand, picked with care by the store team, from a touch screen, to collect in store or have them delivered free. There is a £15 minimum spend and there is a temporary restrictions of 25 items, which should be lifted soon.

Visit quickshop.coop.co.uk for more details.

Pam Springthorpe, deputy manager Carol Harwood and Lynsay Scott promote the new 24 hour online shopping service in store. 01_B23coop01