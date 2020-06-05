Back in the swing of golf

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Golf and other non-contact outdoor pursuits resumed last Friday on Arran, after some lockdown restrictions were eased.

However, as the island golf clubs opened for play there was no flocking to the tees as all courses are at present for members only with a pre-booked tee-time also a requirement.

A strict set of rules has been drawn up by Golf Scotland to keep everyone safe. As well as staying two metres apart, players should be extra vigilant with hand hygiene, not share equipment, only pick up their own ball and not remove green flags during play.

On a splendid sunny morning, golfers took to the courses for the first time in 10 weeks and greenkeepers across the island were praised for the conditions of the fairways and greens.

One of the first out to play was club captain Ann May who was first to tee off at Brodick at 8am on Friday. Catching her on the 10th green with her playing companions, Ann said: ‘It is just great to be out playing again and on such a beautiful day. Tam McNab and the team have done a marvellous job getting the course and greens into such a fine condition.’

There was a slow start to play at Corrie on Friday, but it picked up during the day, while players were out at Lamlash, Shiskine, Whiting Bay and Machrie Bay over the weekend.

Other outdoor sports also got under way with walkers and climbers with their backpacks seen heading into the hills.

However, Mountaineering Scotland say the easing of lockdown is not a return to normal and urge everyone heading out to enjoy the outdoors to be mindful of how their individual actions reflect on the whole outdoor community.

Tennis, bowls, fishing, horse riding, outdoor swimming and watersports – including canoeing and kayaking – are also now allowed

In Brodick Bay and Lamlash Bay over the weekend there were a few boats and a couple of jet skis around, and it certainly felt there was a lot more movement around the island.

Back in play. Barry Boughton, Don Rudge, Charles O’Neill and Sid Allen prepare the tee-off in pairs at Brodick on Friday. 01_B23golf01

The golfers can’t wait to get started. 01_B23golf02

Brodick captain Ann May putts out at the 10th on her first round since lockdown began. 01_Bgolf04