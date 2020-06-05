Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 23

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sword of Honour

Arran has resembled a war zone this week as filming took place for a TV production of Evelyn Waugh’s trilogy Sword of Honour.

Filming by Talkback Productions has taken place above Auchencar on Cnoc a’Choire Mhoir, within Dougarie Lodge, at the bridge on the Boguillie and at Lochranza Castle.

The three books, Men at Arms, Officers and Gentlemen and Unconditional Surrender, trace the wartime experiences of Guy Crouchback, played by Daniel Craig, an older than average junior officer who is attached to a commando unit after an escapade and sent for training on Mugg (Arran).

Extras relax after filming Sword of Honour on Arran. 01_B23tweY01

A camouflaged big gun at Dougarie, a worrying sight if you didn’t know it was fake. 01_B23tweY02

Killie took first place in the junior and senior sections at a recent dog scurry competition at Drumlanrigg Castle. Fay Anderson, right, beat her dad Willie’s time by one second. Sister Dawn is also pictured with Killie. 01_B23tweY03

The ladies of Arran Textiles this week passed on their skills in traditional crafts to some of the younger teachers and their pupils in Arran primary schools at an event in Ormidale Pavilion. 01_B23tweY04

Children of Whiting Bay Primary School enjoy making fish and four-legged ostriches at the Crome Yellow Puppet Workshop held as part of the Folk Festival 2000. 01_B23tweY05

Visitors inspect the cars at the heritage museum at the first Arran gathering of the newly combined East Ayrshire Vintage and Classic Car Association. 01_B23tweY06