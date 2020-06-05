A dog day afternoon on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the easing of lockdown, owners and their dogs can roam more freely while still complying with social distancing and being responsible on farmland.

Arran has a large community of animal lovers who are frequently seen with their canine companions enjoying the scenic vistas and walks the island has to offer.

Visitors too, in more normal times, like nothing better than to roam Arran’s countryside. So it is hardly surprising that when the Banner asked readers to send us their favourite photographs for our Holiday Arran magazine, the 2020 edition of which has been held back, many of the images and treasured memories included stunning scenery being shared with much-loved family pets.

Here is a compilation of some of those images in recognition of all of the pets and animals that are bringing joy to families in these difficult times.

Gordon Allsop of Sannox took this terrific photograph of his pooch in the hills. No_B15dogs01

Willie Doolan took this photograph of his friend’s dog Scooter on top of Chir Mhor with the Castles in the background . No_B15dogs02

Photograph by Daniel Gregory taken at Whiting Bay. No_B15dogs03

Glen Rosa photographed by Daniel Gregory. No_B15dogs04

Lynsey McBurnie’s dog Callie takes in the views from atop Goatfell. No_B15dogs05

Fiona Proctor sent us this image of her dog watching the sunset. No_B15dogs06

Darren Lee took this photograph of Tinker with Holy Isle in the background. No_B15dogs07

Seeing double are these two cuties at Drumadoon. NO_B15dogs08

Stuart Whiston sent this photograph of border collie Cobi taking in the view of Goatfell and the northern hills from Corriegills. No_B15dogs09

Cobi takes a close interest in Stuart Whiston’s camera on Blackwaterfoot beach. NO_B15dogs10