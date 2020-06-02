Plea for shoppers to start wearing face coverings – Sturgeon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People in Scotland have again been urged to wear face coverings in shops or on public transport and to take hand sanitiser with them.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also used a media briefing today to tackle reports that one-metre social distancing should suffice.

She said at lunchtime: ‘Wear a face covering when you’re in shops or on public transport.

‘I want to make a direct appeal to you here. If you haven’t been wearing a face covering so far when you’re in a shop or on public transport or in other enclosed spaces, I am asking you to please think about doing so now.’

Wearing a mask offered ‘some protection’ to other shoppers and the individual wearing it, she said.

People without symptoms and not wearing a face covering could be inadvertently transmitting the virus to others, she explained.

A face covering also protected the individual from other shoppers, she said.

Mrs Sturgeon also added: ‘Some voices are saying one-metre is sufficient so I want to take the opportunity today to stress that the clear and the strong advice from the Scottish Government is to stay two-metres apart from those in other households.

‘Don’t meet up with more than one other household at a time and don’t meet more than one household a day and please keep to a maximum, and I stress a maximum, of eight people in a group.’

She went further and advised that people ‘should still be staying at home most of the time’.

That follows a massive increase in traffic, dispersal orders and groups meeting up in large numbers over the weekend.

Mrs Sturgeon said: ‘You should still be staying at home most of the time right now and you should still be meeting fewer people than normal,’ said Mrs Sturgeon.

‘I’d ask all of you to consider whether or not your life feels as if it’s going back to normal.

‘I’m sure that’s not the case but if it is, perhaps you should think about whether you are following all of the public health guidance.’

‘Unfortunately and regrettably our lives shouldn’t feel completely normal right now.

When you do meet people from another household when you are away from home you should stay outdoors at all time and you should stay two-metres apart from people in other households.’