Owl research on Springwatch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The latest findings about the mysterious migration of short-eared owls will feature in an episode of Springwatch at 8pm on BBC2 tonight (Friday).

Some of the findings are based on work done on Arran.

A short-eared owl on Arran was fitted with a satellite tag as part of a tracking project by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO). Data from these tagged birds has already provided the BTO with amazing results.

A second short-eared owl, also fitted with a satellite tag whilst breeding on Arran in summer 2019, has been tracked to Morocco.

Meanwhile, copies of the Arran Bird Report: The first 40 years are still available.

Arran bird recorder Jim Cassels said: ‘I am happy for people to contact me directly for copies of this publication celebrating 40 years of bird reporting by Arran Natural History Society. These will be posted out. These could for personal use or for friends or family. People who would normally be visiting the island may particularly appreciate a copy. I am happy to arrange to post to any address in the UK or abroad.

‘There is further information in this article which appeared in the Arran Banner at the beginning of April http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/files/Report-in-Arran-Banner3April2020.pdf

‘Priced £5, plus £1.50 postage and packing (UK), the book, with more than 110 pages crammed with information, is exceptionally good value. Any profit goes to Arran Natural History Society. Please do not hesitate to get in touch to get details on how to get copies and methods of payment.’

A short-eared owl appears on the front cover of the latest Arran Bird Report. NO_B22bird03