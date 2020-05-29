New measures when coup reopens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council has revealed its plans for operating Arran’s Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Brodick, when it reopens on Monday June 1.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Brodick coup will be among the first recycling centres in Scotland to reopen to the public following a nationwide closure in early April.

It’s reopening forms part of the Scottish Government’s proposed measures to ease the country out of lockdown. However, the plans are subject to ongoing national monitoring of the reproduction rate of COVID-19.

Brodick HWRC opening times will operate as standard: 9am-3pm Monday-Friday, 9am-12noon Saturday and closed Sunday.

However, as demand is expected to be extremely high, the council is urging only those who absolutely need to dispose of excess waste to visit during the initial days of opening.

There will also be some changes on site to ensure physical distancing to keep customers and staff safe.

These include limiting the number of vehicles permitted on site as well as arrangements to ensure that everyone keeps a two-metre distance from each other at all times and follows the signage and markings that will be located across the recycling centre.

There will also be hand sanitiser stations available which customers will be encouraged to use on arrival at the site.

No vans or trailers will be permitted on site until demand eases and there will be no pedestrian access allowed.

There will be some temporary restrictions on the type of items that will be accepted. The following can be disposed of straight away: general waste,

garden waste, wood and scrap metal

Whereas, acceptance of other items will be delayed until demand eases and there is sufficient sailing capacity to transport the material to the mainland for final disposal. These are: soil/rubble, white goods – customers can use the special uplift service for these items, electrical items, household batteries, oil, cardboard and gas bottles.

The council has also resumed grounds maintenance this week. The first priority has been parks and promenades, and some verges with limited sight lines, but other communal grass cutting has also started.

The Brodick coup will open its gates on Monday. o1_B15waste01