MSP raises island concerns with First Minister

Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson said he had received ‘numerous’ emails from Arran constituents worried about the easing of lockdown. He told the Banner: ‘I believe it is an issue which will continue to concern many islanders in the days and weeks ahead.’

And he raised the matter at First Ministers questions last week when he asked: ‘First Minister, given the demographic fragility of Scotland’s island and rural populations, health must remain the primary consideration as the lockdown eases.

‘Many holiday home owners are, understandably, champing at the bit to visit their properties, however many of my island constituents feel that unleashing thousands of holiday home owners and day-trippers from mainly urban areas into their communities will undoubtedly carry the risk of local flare-ups of the virus and even potential animosity. There is little support among island residents for visitor restrictions being lifted soon.

‘What precautions will be taken to protect rural and island communities as the lockdown eases and tourists and second-home owners from across the UK begin to return?’

First minister Nicola Sturgeon replied: ‘That is where having locally available information will be important.

‘The general principle of people staying within their community and locality is important because, over the next phase, we do not want to see tourist spots flooded with people out for day trips. I want to be very clear and specific about that. The virus is always looking for bridges to hop across and the more people there are together in crowded places, the more chance that it has of doing that. It is important that people stick to the advice that we are giving, even as that advice evolves through the different phases.’

A Scottish government spokesman told the Banner: ‘We are continuing to carefully consider how best to plan for the restart and long-term recovery of Scotland’s hospitality and tourism industries – including businesses across Scotland’s islands – which are so important economically and socially for everyone who lives here and who visits Scotland.’

