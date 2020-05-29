Announcements – May 29, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

Kate Mowatt – Our dearest Kate sadly left us on the 15th of May 2020 to kayak in the clouds. Very much loved daughter of Beth and Chris Mowatt and sister to James, Susie, Lizzie, Tom and Victoria. Kate’s funeral is to be held in Stirling at 12pm on Monday 1st June with her immediate family only. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held as soon as possible.

Bulloch – Martha Ravey Bulloch (nee Sillars) died peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020 aged 93 under the care of the wonderful staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of David and Robin and grandmother to Katie and Emma. A small private burial to be held at Lamlash cemetery and plan to have a memorial service at a future date to celebrate her life.