Dougarie Boathouse gets a makeover

The famous Dougarie Boathouse on the west coast of Arran is to be given a makeover.

The B-listed boathouse, built in 1885 at Dougarie Estate, is to have conservation, repair and internal alternations carried out.

A planning application for the work has been submitted to North Ayrshire Council planners in the name of Mrs Jules Gibbs.

Modest internal alternations are to be made to create a tea preparation kitchen and toilet provision. The remainder of the proposals are repair works. When complete, the building will continue to be used for small events.

The large boathouse was designed by architect J J Burnet for launching boats and for entertaining guests. The unusual twin gabled building in local red sandstone has swept away eaves and centre gabled verandah.