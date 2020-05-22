Birthday messages

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Do you have a child celebrating their birthday during lockdown?

Since they can’t enjoy a birthday celebration with their friends and family, we would love to give them a shoutout in the paper.

Send us a photograph of your wee one enjoying their special day and we will publish it and wish them Happy Birthday.

Remember to include their full name, age, where you’re from and a little bit about what you did to make the day at home special.

Send your photographs by email to editor@arranbanner.co.uk