Announcements – May 22, 2020

Deaths

MUIR – Peacefully, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Alma McFadyen House, Dalbeattie. Pauline Honor Muir formerly of Dumfries, Lockerbie and Arran. Beloved wife of the late Ivie Muir. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.

Fotheringham –

Kathleen Margaret (née Tymms). Peacefully at home on Saturday 16th May. Wife of the late Alistair, beloved mother of Alistair, Stewart and Hazel and granny of Adam, Christopher, Scott, Lewis and Stewart. Will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

WHITE – June Mary (née Dempster). Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William Frame White, Orthopaedic Surgeon. Much loved Mum to Sheila, Fiona, Alison, Douglas and Lorna. Dear Nannan to her grandchildren Iain, Scott, Morag, Stuart, Euan, Michael, Amy and Clare, and to eight adored great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances it will be a private family funeral at Daldowie Crematorium, on Friday, May 29 at 11.45am. Wee June will begin her final journey on Wednesday, May 27, setting off from North Sannox at 12.30pm. We invite her many friends to wave a last farewell as she travels through Sannox and Corrie on her way to the ferry. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to ARCAS, Arran Mountain Rescue, Arran Pipe Band, Erskine or RNLI.