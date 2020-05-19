Uplifts reinstated ahead of coup reopening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council has reinstated its special uplift service ahead of the reopening of the Brodick coup, which has been confirmed, will be on Monday June 1.

The service, which allows for up to five bulky household items to be uplifted, is being offered free of charge for the first collection, with the local authority waiving the standard £25.20 fee until the household waste recycling centres in Market Road reopens. This is to try to make it easier for residents to get rid of unwanted household items that are unable to be stored safely.

However, in an effort to try and manage demand, the council is urging only those households who absolutely need to use the service to get in touch.

Significant additional capacity has been made available so that the council can provide more customers with the free service. However, demand is expected to outstrip supply and therefore anyone who is unable to book a collection slot, should try again at a later date.

To book a free uplift, residents should call 01294 310000 and officers will provide them with an allocated collection slot, depending on availability.

Items should then be grouped together and placed outside the property by 7am on the advised collection day.

Arran councillor Timothy Billings said: ‘I am delighted that the council is planning to reopen the recycling site in Brodick so promptly following the Scottish government’s announcement of the slight easing of travel restrictions. This will be such a relief to so many people and will help minimise the risk of fly-tipping across the island.’

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for place, said: ‘We acknowledge that the suspension of our special uplift service and the closure of Household Waste Recycling Centres has caused considerable inconvenience.

‘While a small minority of people took this as an excuse to illegally fly-tip, we appreciate that the majority of our residents have held onto their waste responsibly.

‘This free special uplift service is a way of thanking you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times. We hope that it will also help to ease pressure at our HWRCs when they reopen.’