McLellan Arts Festival postponed

This year’s McLellan Arts Festival has been postponed until 2021 to the disappointment of art lovers across the island and beyond.

In a statement, which had not been entirely unexpected, organisers said: ‘It is with great sadness we at Arran Theatre and Arts Trust have decided to postpone this year’s McLellan Arts Festival.

‘We have been watching the developing situation closely and have concluded it would be risky and irresponsible to hold a festival under the current circumstances.

‘We’ve been working with all our artists and venues to ensure we can present this year’s programme at next year’s event, a programme which will include a ‘Come and Sing Mozart Requiem’ and is one we are very much looking forward to sharing with you.

‘Our new dates are Thursday August 26 to Sunday September 5 2021.

The Wee Mac Arran Children’s Book Festival will take place the week following on September 10 and 11.

‘We also want to take this opportunity to send a great deal of love to all of those affected by COVID-19 and especially to the amazing people at the NHS and all the essential workers who are keeping the rest of us safe and supplied.

‘Thank you for your continued support. We hope you are all keeping healthy and safe during these times and we are very much looking forward to seeing everyone again when we can.’

In the meantime, as reported in last week’s Banner, Arran Theatre and Arts Trust is continuing its work on the establishment of the new Arts Heritage Trail for the island. For more details and information on how you can get involved visit www.arranartsheritagetrail.com

A scene from the Opera Bohemia production of The Merry Widow, one of the highlights of last year’s festival. NO_B26mclellan05