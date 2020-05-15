Closing date is extended for apprentice programme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young people thinking about leaving school this summer and applying for a modern apprenticeship with North Ayrshire Council, now have more time apply.

The closing date has been extended to Sunday May 31, giving young people more time to complete their application form.

The council is advertising 46 modern apprentice vacancies, from streetscene to housing and professional cookery to digital marketing. All vacanices are now live on My JobScotland website.

The programme, aimed at 16-19 year-olds living in North Ayrshire is designed to provide our young people with the opportunity to learn the key skills through work and training to kick start their career. There will also be one Health and Social Care vacancy which is open to young people age 20– 24 years-old.

Despite being in the midst of COVID-19, the council believes it is important that we plan for the future and promote opportunities for our young people who may be leaving school this summer and looking for their first step into training and or work.

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy, said: ‘It’s important we don’t let lockdown stop us planning for the future.

‘As a result, we have decided to extend the closing date for applications to our modern apprenticeship programme. Young people will have until Sunday May 31 to complete applications this year due to the situation. Appropriate recruitment plans will be subject to change and to accommodate COVID-19 government guidance. We are planning that those that are successful in securing a Modern Apprentice placement would start later this year.

‘We want to make clear our commitment to creating opportunities for our young people, as soon as is possible,’ he added.

Over the last three years, the council has welcomed 240 young people into its workforce through its ambitious MA programme.

The programme offers young people the opportunity to kick-start a career in a variety of fields – from traditional options such as business administration and customer services to those more unique including countryside ranger and horticulture.

For more information about the council’s modern apprenticeship programme email: MAEnquiriesEG@north-ayrshire.gov.uk or call 01294 324940 where you can leave a message for a call back.

All of the council’s modern apprenticeships are advertised on My Job Scotland: www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/north-ayrshire-council