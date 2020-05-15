Arran in a Day

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Pupils at Arran High School will be helping to raise funds for the Arran Foodbank this weekend by taking part in the Arran in a Day challenge.

They will each be walking, running or cycling 6k on average each tomorrow  (Saturday) and collectively they will cover 90km – the distance around Arran. They had hoped to raise £100, but have already more than doubled their target.

Organised by Jen Christie and Eileen Gregg, Mrs Christie said: ‘Please support Arran’s Foodbank by sponsoring these pupils who are taking part in the Arran in a Day challenge. This is a fantastic cause and the pupils, who are collectively covering the distance around Arran in a day, would really appreciate your donation. Many thanks from Arran High School and the Foodbank.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/arran-foodbank