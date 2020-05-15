We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils at Arran High School will be helping to raise funds for the Arran Foodbank this weekend by taking part in the Arran in a Day challenge.

They will each be walking, running or cycling 6k on average each tomorrow (Saturday) and collectively they will cover 90km – the distance around Arran. They had hoped to raise £100, but have already more than doubled their target.

Organised by Jen Christie and Eileen Gregg, Mrs Christie said: ‘Please support Arran’s Foodbank by sponsoring these pupils who are taking part in the Arran in a Day challenge. This is a fantastic cause and the pupils, who are collectively covering the distance around Arran in a day, would really appreciate your donation. Many thanks from Arran High School and the Foodbank.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/arran-foodbank