Announcements – May 15, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Death

COOK – On May 11, 2020, peacefully at home with his family, Neill Ford Ferguson, beloved husband of Sandra, much loved father to Fiona and Jackie and father-in-law to Ross and Scott, and adored and loving Papa to Lewis, Ellie, Amy and Lily. Loved brother to Malcolm and the late John. Private funeral, due to current circumstances, on Wednesday, May 20 at 12 noon. The family hopes to have a service to celebrate Neill’s life at a later date.