Will golf courses reopen next month?

Golfers on Arran are hoping that the Scottish government may follow the lead of the UK and other European governments in allowing golf to resume next month.

Golf is likely to be one of the first sports allowed to resume and the R&A has already outlined a set of proposals for golf courses to safely re-open for play including maintaining social distancing.

With UK government expected to announce an easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Sunday, it is thought courses in England and Wales could be allowed to re-open for play from Monday, May 11. However, it is far from certain Scotland will follow suit.

The French Golf Federation has announced that its courses will also be re-opening on May 11, with restrictions expected to be lifted on the same day in Switzerland and Spain.

Meanwhile, both Portugal and New Zealand allowed its golf facilities to resume business earlier this week, and golf courses in Ireland will be allowed to re-open on Monday, May 18.