Today we’re gonna party like it’s 1945

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Arran was set to party today (Friday) like it is 1945.

It is hoped the VE Day celebrations may lift some of the gloom the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has brought.

Today is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day – generally known as VE Day – marking the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender on 8 May 1945.

With many people self-isolating, furloughed and others off on today’s Bank Holiday, islanders are being encouraged to get out into their gardens and celebrate the anniversary.

But there can be no repeat of the street parties seen across the island on the 50th anniversary 25 years ago, with strict social distancing required to be maintained.

Nationally, a virtual service of remembrance will be broadcast live from the Legion Scotland Facebook page at 10.40am. The service will be conducted by Legion Scotland Padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell and will include a two-minute silence at 11am.

At 3pm people can join in the ‘Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of WW2’ by standing up and raising a glass of refreshment of their choice.

And households on Arran are being encouraged to have their own VE Day celebrations from 4pm to 6pm by taking their tables and chairs out to their gardens and make their own picnic food and have a few drinks, keeping the two metre rule.

To get in the party mood it is suggested you could play some music, decorate the front of your house red, white and blue, decorate your front window and dress up in 1940s clothes or in red, while and blue.

And poppyscotland is encouraging people to have a virtual VE Day party by combining the spirit of 1945 with modern video chat technology including FaceTime, Zoom and Houseparty.

This year’s significant anniversary was to have been commemorated with events across the UK but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant most public events have been cancelled.

Provost Ian Clarkson is urging North Ayrshire residents to join him from their own homes in remembering those who gave their lives in the conflict by joining him in the Nation’s Toast.

The provost said: ‘I’m so disappointed we will be unable to gather together and pay homage to the men and women who gave so much for the generations which followed.

‘Millions of them paid the ultimate price and we cannot forget their sacrifice.

‘Even though we cannot gather to publicly honour them, we can still pay tribute from our own homes by taking part in the Nation’s Toast to the Heroes.

‘It’s perhaps a chance for us to reflect on what they went through 75 years ago and how – even despite the current lockdown – we are very fortunate today and continue to owe them a colossal debt of gratitude.’

Those taking part in the toast are asked to raise a glass and say: ‘To those who gave so much, we thank you.’

North Ayrshire Council’s Heritage and Cultural Services will be commemorating VE Day 75 online. Please follow North Ayrshire Heritage and Cultural Services on Facebook and @NACHeritage on Twitter.

There will be no mass street parties like this one to celebrate the 5oth anniversary of VE Day in Ladeside, Shiskine, in 1995. 01_B19day01

Provost Ian Clarkson. 01_B19day02