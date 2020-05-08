Facemasks for Arran keeping everyone safe

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A community group set up to try to keep Arran residents safe by covering up their faces has turned into a cottage industry across the island.

With an original plan to produce 200 homemade masks, the Facemasks for Arran collective had by last weekend produced more than 800 facemasks and was still going strong.

All masks are made from donated materials, sewn by Arran volunteers, and given away free to Arran residents.

With the Scottish government now recommending the wearing of facemasks in some public places and the likelihood they will be required, at least, on public transport when lockdown restrictions are relaxed, there is a demand.

Founder and the inspiration for the project is Barb Taub of Whiting Bay. She told the Banner: ‘I began sewing facemasks in mid-March after reading about Operation We Can Sew It, a volunteer group in Denver, Colorado, whose members have made more than 25,000 facemasks for use and distribution there. Following their pattern, I made and distributed my first handful of facemasks. New requests came in, and I gave away more than 50 facemasks by the time Scotland and the UK were put on lockdown.

‘We then began to hear about shortages of personal protective equipment for medical use, but also about the dangers faced by vulnerable or elderly residents, and by essential workers providing services. After floating the idea on the Arran Community Forum, a handful of founding members joined me in forming Facemasks For Arran to make free facemasks for Arran residents. Today our 48 members are sourcing fabric and supplies, sewing facemasks, and co-ordinating deliveries.

‘Even more importantly, people across Arran offered their help. The Co-op in Brodick and Bay Stores in Whiting Bay accepted fabric donations. Stacks of freshly laundered and bleached donated fabric colonised my dining room as offers of supplies and help came in. Experienced quilter Patricia Templeton came up with a quick method for making mask folds, plus made video and photo assembly instructions. Several volunteers agreed to make bias tapes for mask ties, while others are sewing facemasks while others deliver the finished masks across Arran. Other community organisations such as the Arran Community Hub and Isle of Arran U3A are also helping with deliveries.

Masks can be ordered online at http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5378880/

Bay Stores in Whiting Bay are also distributing the facemasks free of charge.

Alison Page ready to start another mask at home in Lamlash. NO_B19mask01

Facemasks for Arran founder Barb Taub at her sewing machine. NO_B19mask02

Louise Milroy and her son wearing their brightly coloured masks. NO_B19mask03

A selection of finished masks await delivery. NO_B19mask04