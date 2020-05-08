Eco Savvy takes you to the movies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eco Savvy invites folks on Arran, and further afield, to join them every Tuesday night for the Savvy Film Club which offers free online film screenings to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own sofa!

The film club has been running for six weeks now and has shown a variety of films ranging from a shocking documentary about fashion’s effects on the world’s rivers (you’ll never look at a pair of jeans in the same way again!), to a food film which interviewed some of the world’s finest chefs taking an inspirational look at transforming food waste into delicious dishes, to a high octane mountain sports film asking how we can experience travel and nature in a way that considers the environment.

After the film viewers are invited to join an optional discussion online to chat about their thoughts on the film. There has been some lively debate, some shared frustrations and some constructive discussions about how issues might be relevant to Arran.

Next Tuesday’s (May 12) film will be the second travel and transport themed screening, following the last one which looked at how cycling has shaped life and society in the Netherlands (where they have the ‘happiest’ children in the world). This week’s film, Wadjda, follows the story of a young Saudi girl determined to have a bicycle in a culture that frowns on female cycling. This is an inspirational and emotional story for all the family.

If you would like to join Eco Savvy online for the next film please email ruth.ecosavvy@gmail.com – you will be sent simple instructions on how to watch the film for free. Please also get in touch if you have any film suggestions or queries.

Visit the Eco Savvy website or facebook page for latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/arranecosavvy/