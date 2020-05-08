Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 19

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday May 13, 2000

Police relay

Twenty five years ago Strathlcyde Police was formed from a number of smaller forces including Renfrew, City of Glasgow and Ayrshire. It is Scotland’s largest police force and celebrations were held throughout the region to mark this special anniversary.

One celebration took the form of an Olympic-torch run through every local authority area in Strathclyde, calling at primary schools along the way. PC Stewart Croll, who organised the Arran event, told us this was symbolic of relaying a goodwill message from the Chief Constable John Orr to every community.

Bridge collapse

A new bridge, completed on the Ross Road in March, has collapsed. The bridge had been constructed on the sharpest bend on the single track road after it was damaged by a heavy vehicle last year.

However, last week the gabions used to build up the river bank became dislodged during a night of torrential rain. They have been deposited in front of the two pipes which are forming the bridge and, in any further heavy rain, will block the free flow of water and perhaps cause further damage. Engineers from North Ayrshire Council are investigating.

Our pictures show PC Croll, along with his three running colleagues with staff and pupils at Brodick Primary School. Also in the picture is Arran Sergeant Jim Weir, who was not running. Two of the PCs with the torch in Brodick. 01_B19tweY01 and 01_B19tweY02

The collapsed bridge on the Ross Road. 01_B19tweY03

As part of the third Dalriada gathering on Arran last week, Skye storyteller George McPherson visited some of the island’s primary schools to tell his tall tales of Highland folklore. Here pupils of Brodick primary are all ears. 01_B19tweY04

This mammoth garden shed being built in the lower garden of Brodick Castle, which will be the new base for the castle gardeners, has one considerable oddity. It is being built beside the castle wall but it cannot be touched as it is listed so the new shed had to be built around it. 01_B18tweY05