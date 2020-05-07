Heartfelt thanks from foodbank volunteers and customers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Churches Together Foodbank volunteers have been overwhelmed yet again by the generosity of the Arran community.

Coordinator Susan Dobson told the Arran Banner this week: ‘We have people who are able to shop for themselves continuing to donate non-perishable food items in the collection basket at Brodick Co-op; people who are receiving the Co-op delivery service are adding extra items to their shopping list for the Co-op staff to put in the collection basket; shop owners and customers in villages outwith Brodick are donating items and arranging to have them dropped off at the church.

‘As some businesses have had to temporarily close, they have also donated food items which were in stock. Brodick Co-op staff continue to be great supporters. Our treasurer, Jean Hunter, has also taken receipt of many monetary donations from individuals including two lots of people who donated prize winnings. All of this when so many people are feeling the pinch but still thinking of others; we think of all of you while applauding on Thursday evenings. Foodbank use has greatly increased over the last six weeks as many people have experienced changes to their income and all of these donations make a huge change to what can be offered.’

‘However, the foodbank at Brodick Church has made a few changes in response to COVID-19. We are now offering a delivery service to anyone needing support. We have a bank of delivery drivers who have agreed to safeguarding and confidentiality statements. You can arrange to have food delivered by calling; Ann Hart, 303530; Ann MacKay 600944; Catriona Smith 302464; and Susan Dobson 302365 who will treat all calls with confidentiality.

‘The front doors of the church remain open 24/7 allowing access to the food shelves and freezers in the vestibule.

‘High touch areas, such as door handles, light switches, and fridge doors are being cleaned on a daily basis. There is advice on the church door about how to keep a social distance while using the foodbank and hand sanitiser is available with advice to use before and after using the foodbank.

‘Our regular volunteers continue to collect donations from the Brodick Co-op collection basket and keep the vestibule shelves in Brodick Church stocked, for those who are struggling financially to be able to help themselves.’ Susan added.

As has always been the case, the foodbank at Brodick Church is unmanned, open 24/7 and available to everyone in the Arran Community needing some extra support and no reference is needed.