Call to reopen recycling centre

The waste recycling centre in Brodick should at least be partially be reopened, say Arran Community Council.

They say opening the Brodick coup would help people on the island dispose of their garden and other waste, and prevent the potential of flytipping and bonfires.

The call came as the community council held their second meeting using Zoom video conferencing.

All household waste transfer station’s in Scotland are closed as visits to them are seen as non-essential travel during the lockdown, however, some councils in England have reopened their waste centres.

The community council say the main problem is the large amount of garden waste being generated at present and the fact that Arran has no dedicated garden waste brown bins.

Chairman Bill Calderwood said the reopening of the coup ‘once or twice a week’ would be a ‘big gesture for a small cost’.

He said he was aware of the issues but said that safe social distancing could be maintained and that only a single supervisor would be required at the site.

However, there seems little chance of the recycling centre opening any time soon.

A North Ayrshire Council spokeswoman said: ‘All HWRCs across Scotland are currently closed. This is in accordance with national advice regarding non-essential travel.

‘Many local authorities have had to suspend or alter household bin collections, however in North Ayrshire we have redeployed staff from other areas to keep all kerbside collections running as normal.

‘We are advising that while Household Waste Recycling Centres remain closed, we continue to monitor national guidance and will be ready to re-open our centres at the earliest opportunity.’

