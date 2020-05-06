No gangway at Ardrossan for foot passengers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The passenger access system (PAS) at Ardrossan harbour has been temporarily closed last week until a regular annual inspection can be carried out.

As a result the small number of foot passengers on the Arran ferry services are having to embark/disembark using the vehicle linkspan, following the supervision of CalMac staff.

The routine safety and maintenance inspection, which includes electrical testing and wire rope changes, requires multiple contractors to be on-site to work simultaneously, which cannot be undertaken with current lockdown and social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Caledonian Maritme Assets Ltd (CMAL) said: ‘CalMac is currently operating all ferry services on a significantly reduced timetable in line with lockdown measures and only essential travel is permitted.

‘Only two services per day are operating between Ardrossan and Brodick, Arran. This means there is a vastly reduced volume of passenger and vehicle traffic on ferry services and CMAL and CalMac have assessed that the PAS is not critical at this time.

‘The small number of foot passengers on services will be able to embark/disembark using the vehicle linkspan, following the supervision of CalMac staff.’

CMAL’s contractors will be ready to attend to the inspection as soon as this type of activity is permitted.

Meanwhile, the MV Caledonian Isles returned to service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route after engine repairs on Monday.