Land initiative steps up production

Lockdown has spurred on activity at Arran Community Land Initiative (ACLI) in Whiting Bay.

The allotments, reclaimed from abandoned farmland, have been lovingly tended by holders who have been working hard to prepare their plots for planting as well as enjoying welcome sunny weather.

For many it’s an excellent way to exercise and produce tasty food, all in splendid self-isolation in fresh air and peaceful surroundings.

In addition, a small number of volunteers, working several feet apart as per government regulations, have been putting in the hours on the ‘community’ areas. They have prepared new vegetable beds and will be planting a range of vegetable seedlings waiting for suitable weather, as well as tending soft fruit bushes.

The present spell of dry sunny days may be delightful but some rain would help our crops! The intention is to produce extra, locally-grown food for Arran residents later on in the year, if local and national outlets find supplies are short.

The land initiative is dependent on grant funding and has to operate on a shoestring. The team is short of a variety of things: fruit/cage netting to keep the birds off, rolls of fencing or chicken wire, bamboo canes, very large containers/pots and fish boxes. If anyone has any of these things to spare we would be pleased to collect. We would also be pleased to welcome anyone who might like to spend some healthy time outdoors helping with a variety of gardening tasks. Contact us on arranacli@gmail.com

With many people spending more time in their gardens during lockdown the ACLI has come up with a few tricks of the trade and offer these tips.

Some tips for gardeners

Don’t rush to plant out – it may get colder again.

Handle seedlings by the leaf if possible when ‘potting on’.

Cheap plant food … soak any of these – seaweed, comfrey, nettles, chicken or horse muck in water in a bucket with a lid for two weeks. Use diluted as a feed.

Be inventive keeping pests off … wood ash from log burners for slugs; fencing or prickly branches for rabbits; orange peel deters some cats.

If you are a novice buying small plants of leeks, tomato, courgette may be more successful than sowing seeds; MBS, Home and Garden and Co-op are selling them.

Planting is under way at the land initiative in Whiting Bay. NO_B19land01

Preparing for a busy summer at the ACLI in the hills above Whiting Bay. NO_B19land02